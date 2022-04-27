The Azamara Onward Is Ready With Unique Experiences

Azamara is introducing its newest ship, the Azamara Onward, to the world in early May with a christening and maiden voyage from Monte Carlo to Venice.

“This is an exciting time for Azamara, and we are thrilled to be welcoming guests on our new ship in just a couple weeks,” says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Destination immersion has always been our main priority, and we are delighted to be bringing inspiration from the Mediterranean and beyond to all our onboard offerings and experiences for guests to connect with the culture of each port, even while we are at sea.”

The new ship will offer guests fresh additions to its onboard venues and luxury retail spaces, as well as refreshed accommodations and new entertainment options for travelers to enjoy throughout their sailing.

The ship's signature restaurant, Aqualina, will also offer an addition with a new Chef's Table serving authentic dishes.

This new experiences include innovative craft cocktails at the Atlas Bar exclusive to the Azamara Onward, and holiday clothing and travel accessories with Starboard Cruise Service, which has a destination store with products from Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Portugal and 24 hours room service.

Guests will also have the opportunity to experience a unique voyage with shows and music events hosted by Signature Singers & Dancers, a Destination Celebration program that brings the culture of the destination onboard, and AzAmazing Evenings, which provides a different local experience.

