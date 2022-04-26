Virgin Voyages Set for Australia and New Zealand with Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages is heading Down Under in 2023 with the Resilient Lady sailing in Australia and New Zealand.

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder said: “Australia has a very special place in my heart, and we can’t wait for Australians & New Zealanders to meet our Resilient Lady and experience all that she has to offer in true Virgin style."

After a season sailing in Greece, the Resilient Lady will set off on a trans-continental voyage, heading from Athens to Sydney in 44 nights.

“For more than 50 years, Virgin companies have been innovating and making industries better for our customers. Virgin Voyages is very much charting its own path, offering a fresh perspective on cruise travel with all the elements of the Virgin experience that people love," added Branson.

Included in the 44-night haul are three individual itineraries: “Ancient Athens to Modern Dubai,” “Dubai Delights to Singapore Sights,” and “Singapore, Bali and Australia.”

The ship will then arrive at Station Pier in Port Melbourne, Victoria.

“Australia and New Zealand are without question the most beautiful countries in the world, and we knew that these destinations, paired with the Virgin Voyages experience, will make it the most incredible holiday for our Sailors. The Virgin brand is known and adored by Australians and New Zealanders, and we are committed to delivering a holiday experience you will love and memories that will last a lifetime,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, Fellow Australian and Virgin Voyages’ President and Chief Experience Officer.

The Resilient Lady will then set off on a journey of exploration, taking Sailors to destinations across Australia including Hobart and Burnie in Tasmania, along with Sydney in New South Wales.

The ship will be also set her sights on New Zealand with itineraries that include ports of call in Picton, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The Resilient Lady will depart from Melbourne, offering a mix of itineraries, ranging from two to 14 nights.