Josh Weinstein Named CEO and President of Carnival Corporation; Donald Gets New Role

Carnival Corporation today announced that effective August 1st, Arnold Donald, currently President and Chief Executive Officer, is being appointed Vice Chair and member of the Boards of Directors.

Josh Weinstein, currently Chief Operations Officer for the company, will assume the role of President and CEO of Carnival Corporation.

"Josh is a proven executive who is well-respected throughout the company, serving in key leadership roles, driving strong business results during his tenure and playing an integral part in stewarding the company through the global pandemic," Donald said. "Josh's thorough understanding of our industry, operations and business strategy puts him in a tremendous position to lead the next phase of our company's journey. With his vision, intensity and core values truly aligned to those of our company, I cannot think of anyone better suited for this role than Josh."

According to a press release, as a 20-year veteran of Carnival Corporation, Weinstein has a long history of success in critical senior-level roles for the company. In his most recent assignment for the past two years as Carnival Corporation & plc's Chief Operations Officer, Weinstein oversaw all major operational functions including global maritime, global ports and destinations, global sourcing, global IT and global auditing. During this time, he also oversaw Carnival UK, the operating company for P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, which he previously managed directly for three years as president.

Prior to his role with Carnival UK, Weinstein was treasurer for Carnival Corporation for 10 years from 2007 to 2017, overseeing the treasury, tax, insurance and financial planning & analysis functions over this time period.

From 2002 to 2007, Weinstein served as an attorney in the corporate legal department.

Weinstein said he recognized what a privilege it is to become CEO of Carnival Corporation.

"I am truly humbled to take up the role of CEO and am honored to lead such a talented team of over 100,000 ship and shoreside team members who do such an incredible job in delivering unforgettable, happy vacations to our guests, day in and day out," Weinstein said. "I have benefitted tremendously from Arnold's guidance and mentoring, and I would like to thank him, Micky Arison our Chairman and the entire Boards of Directors for their support. I look forward to building upon the company's successes as we move forward."

Weinstein is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the New York University School of Law. A native of New York, Weinstein and his wife have three children.