Viking Announces Partnership With Downton Abbey: A New Era

Viking today announced it has partnered with Focus Features, Universal Pictures and Carnival Films for the release of the new full-length film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is the continuation of the first Downton Abbey film and beloved television series..

According to a press release, Viking became a household name during its sponsorship of the celebrated series MASTERPIECE through the years Downton Abbey aired on PBS, and the extension of the partnership builds on the company’s commitment to enriching cultural programming.

The continuation of the 2019 feature film reunites the original principal cast, following the Crawley family and the staff of Downton Abbey. Beyond the Downton estate, this film will also see the Crawley’s travel to the south of France to explore the region and uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

This is the first time that viewers see the Crawley family travel outside of the U.K. Today, April 25, marks the film’s global premiere in London; it will debut in U.S. theaters on May 20.

"Many of our guests were introduced to both Viking and Highclere Castle while watching the acclaimed Downton Abbey series. For more than a decade, we have been connected with Downton Abbey and the team at Carnival Films, through the television series and the first film, and we are proud to continue that partnership,” said Karine Hagen, Executive Vice President of Viking. “Offering Privileged Access to cultural treasures around the world is a key aspect in the Viking way of travel—and our experiences at Highclere Castle, developed in close collaboration with the Carnarvon family, have become cherished favorites among our guests.”

Since 2013, Viking has offered guests a variety of ways to experience life at Highclere Castle, which is the home of the 8th Earl and Countess of Carnarvon. Privileged Access®Pre/Post Extensions co-created by Karine Hagen and the Carnarvon family include the highly-rated Oxford & Highclere Castle and Great Homes, Gardens & Gin extensions, both of which are available for guests on select river and ocean voyages, the company anounced.

Also, for guests on the popular Pharaohs & Pyramids Nile River cruise itinerary, Viking offers the five-day British Collections of Ancient Egypt Pre Extension, which gives guests an introduction to Egyptian antiquities in preparation for their Nile experience—and includes retracing the steps of the world’s most famous Egyptologist, Howard Carter, and his benefactor, the 5th Earl of Carnarvon. Guests experience Privileged Access to archives and museum exhibits not normally accessible to the public, and at Highclere Castle, have the opportunity to view the Earl’s magnificent private collection of Egyptian artifacts.

“Viking and Highclere Castle have been linked through Downton Abbey and my close friendship with Karine for more than a decade, and we are delighted to continue welcoming the extended Viking family to experience everyday life at our home,” added Lady Carnarvon.