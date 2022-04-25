A&K Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Cruise Saudi

Abercrombie & Kent, the luxury travel company founded by Geoffrey Kent and his family, is celebrating 60 years of its founding.

The company has grown into the world's largest luxury travel company, starting in the wilds of Africa and growing to become the world’s largest luxury travel company by bringing the same spirit of adventure found on safari to destinations around the world.

The company is well known in the cruise industry, offering high-end luxury expeditions on chartered Ponant vessels. 

Today, the company's travel and tour operations span more than a hundred countries on seven continents, with 24/7 support from a network of more than 55 offices.

Geoffrey Kent, who redefined luxury travel with the philosophy of “shoot with a camera, not with a gun” said: “We had no ambitions to take over the world; we just wanted to keep the refrigerated truck running so that the ice wouldn’t melt and the meat wouldn’t spoil.  I knew that the secret to making someone feel at home in the middle of nowhere was a hot dinner and a cold drink. Simple as that.”

To celebrate the company's 60th anniversary, A&K experts have selected iconic experiences representing the past sixty years for the "the Greatest of All Trips (GOAT)" program covering 13 countries on all seven continents, national parks, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and more.

The program was created with destinations in East Africa, Egypt, India, Angkor Wat, Australia, Machu Picchu, Antarctica, North America and Europe.

the Greatest of All Trips (GOAT) offers many experiences to highlight such as Safari, Nile guided tour with Egyptologists, Taj Mahal visit, Inca Trail and Lost City visit, Antarctic cruise, North America's national parks and Italy's historic cities.

