Holland America's Westerdam Will Reposition from Asia to Australia/NZ

Citing continued uncertainty around access to ports in Asia, Holland America Line will reposition Westerdam to Australia and New Zealand in the fall and cancel planned Asia voyages during that time, according to a press statement.

The change impacts 11 sailings scheduled between Sept. 25, 2022, through Feb. 27, 2023.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience for guests scheduled on these sailings, but we felt it was important to make this decision given the current uncertainties around access in the ports we visit in Asia,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We are contacting all impacted guests to help them rebook a cruise on one of our many worldwide sailing options, including the new Westerdam itineraries.”

Depending on their original itinerary, guests will be automatically rebooked on comparable Asia voyages either later this season or next year. Impacted guests who wish to sail in Australia, New Zealand, South America and Asia from fall 2022 through spring 2023, including the new sailings on Westerdam, will receive a $200 onboard credit.

The Westerdam will return to service June 12 in Seattle, Washington, marking the completion of return to cruise operations for all Holland America Line ships following the cruising pause in spring 2020.

The Westerdam will sail seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” cruises round trip from its homeport in Seattle and is one of six ships cruising to Alaska for Holland America Line this summer.

Following the Alaska season, the Westerdam will redeploy to Australia and New Zealand, add Southeast Asia ports in the winter and then resume full Asia cruises in February 2023.

“With the reopening of cruising in Australia, we’re able to create some wonderful new itineraries exploring the urban excitement of Sydney, New Zealand’s wine country, and must-see destinations such as the Great Barrier Reef,” said Bodensteiner. “We will be publishing these new itineraries on hollandamerica.com in the coming days.”