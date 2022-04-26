CIN 2022 Spring Quarterly Magazine Out Now

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Spring 2022 issue has been released.

The 208-page printed publication covers all aspects of the global industry and is heading to subscribers, both in print and digitally, this week.

The main sections include itinerary planning whereby leading cruise brands discuss their ship deployment for 2022, 2023 and 2024, and adjustments because of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Another key section in this issue is the luxury market. Cruise industry News’ editorial team has gone one-on-one with all the operators in the market segment, discussing their forward strategies and points of differentiation.

Food and beverage covered is focused on supply chain challenges, but also goes behind the scenes with culinary teams and looks at sustainable brewing.

The start-up brands entering the market in 2022 are featured in addition to unique timelines for the industry’s restart along with Carnival marking 50 years of operations.

Operations covers the industry’s manpower needs today and going forward, while discussing working conditions, pay and benefit targets.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 32nd year, remains in a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.

