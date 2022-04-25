Norwegian Bliss Launches 2022 Alaskan Cruise Season

Norwegian Cruise Line kicked off the 2022 Alaskan cruise season with Norwegian Bliss from Port of Seattle over the weekend.

The ship is the first of any cruise ship to visit Alaska this season as well as the first of five Norwegian Cruise Line vessels to cruise The Last Frontier through October 2022,the company said.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a long history of cruising from Seattle to Alaska, having pioneered the route in 2001, according to a company statement.

"We have nearly three decades of history cruising Alaska, pioneering voyages to The Last Frontier from Seattle more than 22 years ago and christened the largest cruise ship in Seattle in 2018 with the debut of Norwegian Bliss," said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer, Harry Sommer. "We could not be any prouder to return to our ‘second home’ and jumpstart the 2022 Alaska season with one of our most innovative ships and provide unforgettable guest experiences with some of the world’s most bucket list destinations."

Throughout the 2022 cruise season, Norwegian will have the youngest fleet sailing Alaska and offer the largest capacity ever with the most sailings offered by the Brand in Alaska, including a variety of cruises for guests to choose from with five, seven, nine, and 10-day itineraries on Norwegian Bliss, Encore, Sun, Spirit, and Jewel.

"The Port of Seattle is excited to welcome cruise back to our region for the first full season since 2019," said Steve Metruck, Port of Seattle Executive Director. "As we provide vital support for Seattle’s maritime, tourism, small business, and supplier sectors, we also are leading the industry in environmental excellence."

Photo: John Boesche, SVP of Tourism, Visit Seattle; Christine Da Silva, SVP of Branding and Communications, NCL; Tyler Hickman, SVP, Icy Strait Point; Harry Sommer, President and CEO, NCL; Emily Bishop, Director of ESG, Strategy & Reporting, NCLH; John Binkley, President, Ward Cove Dock Group.