Cruise Restart: 347 Ships Sailing in May

The global cruise industry’s restart is continuing to move forward in May, as 347 cruise ships are expected to sail, according to the May edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

That is a big gain of ships from April, when 300 ships were in service, compared to 264 in March, and just 47 ships in May 2021.

Of the 347 ships set to cruise in April, they represent some 82 cruise brands and just over 550,000 berths.

Royal Caribbean International continues to be the biggest brand in service and will have 25 ships sailing in May, including welcoming back the Ovation of the Seas in Alaska and the Rhapsody of the Seas in the Mediterranean.

Carnival Cruise Line will complete its restart with its 23-ship fleet sailing, with the Splendor relaunching operations on May 2 for her 2022 summer program in Alaska.

Norwegian Cruise Line will welcome back the Sun, sailing out of Seattle to Alaska, and the Spirit, which is starting service as well on May 7.

Other highlights include the Royal and Crown Princess relaunching revenue sailings, and the AIDAaura, which cruises from Hamburg on May 7.

Download: Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.