AIDA Cruises Opens Season in Kiel with AIDAluna

The AIDAluna became the first AIDA ship to arrive in Kiel this season, sailing into the German port on Monday morning, April 25.

A total of four AIDA ships will be homeporting in Kiel this summer, according to the cruise line.

From April 25, 2022, AIDAluna will offer the 17-day voyages "Highlights at the Arctic Circle," in addition to shorter three- and four-day trips to Norway and Denmark in September.

The AIDAprima will arrive in Kiel on April 29, 2022, and will depart four times in April and May for Norway and Denmark.

The AIDAnova offers seven-day voyages to Norway and Denmark from May 14, 2022 until mid-October. In addition to a visit to the Danish capital Copenhagen and Kristiansand in Norway, AIDAnova guests can enjoy midsummer nights during a two-day stay in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

On individual sailings, the AIDAnova calls at a new AIDA port: Denmark's Skagen.

Starting May 15, 2022, the AIDAbella will embark on 14-day voyages to the Lofoten Islands and the North Cape, and will also call at Great Britain and Iceland.

In addition to numerous voyages from Kiel, AIDA Cruises is also offering cruises from Warnemünde and Hamburg again this year.

The season in Warnemünde already started with the AIDAdiva on April 11 and with AIDAmar on April 14.

The AIDAaura will follow in the summer and several AIDA ships have already arrived in Hamburg this year. A special highlight was the first call of the new ship AIDAcosma, which was also christened in the Hanseatic city on April 9.