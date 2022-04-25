NAVTOR Integrates Witherbys Publications Into NavStation

Witherbys publications will be made available on NAVTOR’s NavStation digital chart table software for the very first time after a new agreement, according to a press release.

NavStation, which seamlessly gathers voyage data and information on a single platform, will now offer the Witherby Connect portfolio of publications covering everything from passage planning and operational training, through to fleet security and ballast water management. The digital library can now be instantly accessed through NavStation’s e-Publication Reader module.

“This is yet another step forward in the constant evolution of NavStation, demonstrating our commitment to put everything a navigator could ever need right at their fingertips,” said Børge Hetland, CCO, NAVTOR.

“We’ve been working on this solution since 2014, adding new layers of data and new sources of information over digital charts to give users unique insights and understanding. The addition of Witherbys publications delivers what we see as a missing piece of the puzzle, providing customers with expert, in-depth resources to support operations and informed decision making. It’s easy to use, seamless and comprehensive. We think it’ll add real value for our global users and are delighted to have a partner of Witherbys’ standing onboard.”



“Although we’re the longest standing publisher of maritime publications in the world, our focus is very much on the future rather than the past,” added Kat Heathcote, Commercial Director, Witherbys.

“We’re committed to developing our own solutions, and working with leading partners such as NAVTOR, to add value for our customers around the world and make our quality publications as accessible and impactful as possible. Integrating them into innovative platforms like NavStation supports that mission. We’re looking forward to seeing how, working together, we can help our users successfully understand and navigate an increasingly complex maritime world.”