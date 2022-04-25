Innovative Submarine Support Vessel for Cruise Ships Unveiled

SHADOWCAT has unveiled an innovative SHADOWLARK Pro Launch and Recovery Concept (LARC) for the cruise industry.

The SHADOWLARK Pro has been specifically designed to support cruise ships, luxury resorts and other commercial operators, as the vessel is sized to accommodate either Triton Subs' DeepView (a modular tourist sub that offers incremental capacities from 12 up to 66 guests) or multiple Triton submersibles, according to a press release.

The new ship will allow cruise lines to offer high-throughput guest excursions in an efficient and practical way, according to a statement, while reclaiming space aboard the mother cruise ship by relocating subs, helicopters, tenders, jet skis and other water toys.

SHADOWCAT developed this vessel alongside Tillberg Design of Sweden.

Incat Crowther will supply the naval architecture and marine engineering.

This support yacht design comes on the heels of SHADOWCAT’s recent release of the 24-meter-long SHADOWLARK, for personal submarines and recreational markets.