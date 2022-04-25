Vancouver

Innovative Submarine Support Vessel for Cruise Ships Unveiled

SHADOWLARK Pro

SHADOWCAT has unveiled an innovative SHADOWLARK Pro Launch and Recovery Concept (LARC) for the cruise industry.

The SHADOWLARK Pro has been specifically designed to support cruise ships, luxury resorts and other commercial operators, as the vessel is sized to accommodate either Triton Subs' DeepView (a modular tourist sub that offers incremental capacities from 12 up to 66 guests) or multiple Triton submersibles, according to a press release.

SHADOWLARK Pro

The new ship will allow cruise lines to offer high-throughput guest excursions in an efficient and practical way, according to a statement, while reclaiming space aboard the mother cruise ship by relocating subs, helicopters, tenders, jet skis and other water toys.

SHADOWCAT developed this vessel alongside Tillberg Design of Sweden.

Incat Crowther will supply the naval architecture and marine engineering.

This support yacht design comes on the heels of SHADOWCAT’s recent release of the 24-meter-long SHADOWLARK, for personal submarines and recreational markets.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Ports of Spain

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Kent Precision Foods 2

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Thomas Foods

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today