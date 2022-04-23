P&O Cruises Designs Culinary Holidays Bringing Food Heroes Onboard

Food Heroes, Marco Pierre White, Olly Smith, José Pizarro and Kjartan Skjelde will join guests on P&O Cruises for a series of food and drinks inspired holidays.

“Whether I am designing menus for the Celebration night or doing a cookery demonstration for guests on board in my Cookery Club, I know that it has to make a holiday truly magical and memorable,” said Marco Pierre White, P&O Cruises Hero, in a statement.

The internationally renowned chef will be onboard the Britannia, departing Southampton on May 29, 2022 for a 14-night Mediterranean Cruise, among others.

“It’s a joy to help guests choose the perfect drink to enjoy after a day exploring a spectacular destination or to accompany José’s glorious tapas in The Glass House,” said Olly Smith. The award-winning wine expert and TV personality develops wine tasting experiences for the guests.

He will be onboard the Iona for the 14-night Canary Islands cruise departing Southampton on November 12, 2022.

Other Food Heroes joining the P&O fleet will be the Spanish chef Jose Pizarro; and Kjartan Skjelde, founder of two restaurants in Stavanger, Norway.

Pizarro has created a bespoke tapas menu in The Glass House restaurant. He will be departing on November 12, 2022 on the Iona for a 14-night Canary Islands cruise.

Skjelde will be onboard the Iona for the 7-night Norwegian fjords cruise, departing Southampton on May 21, 2022, among others.