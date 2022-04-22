Margaritaville at Sea Unveils Travel Advisor Perks Ahead of Inaugural Season

Margaritaville at Sea announced details on new perks for the travel advisor community, including guaranteed staterooms being held on every 2022 sailing at a travel advisor reduced rate and special VIP amenities, including a Travel Advisor Concierge.

“Travel advisors already play an integral role in our success, and we value this group greatly as instrumental partners in the growth of our all-new vacation brand, Margaritaville at Sea,” said Francis Riley, chief commercial officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “We look forward to welcoming our travel advisor partners onboard very soon, so they can personally experience the product while educating themselves on our truly unique selling proposition.”

Travel advisors can now register on Margaritaville at Sea’s official travel advisor website, BookParadise.com, and request their sailing at a special reduced rate, the company said.

Once onboard, they will enjoy exclusive Travel Advisor Concierge service, including priority check-in, Concierge Club access, priority embarkation, and more. They will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes ship tour and other fun surprises.