Ocean Navigator Welcomed to Flynn Cruiseport Boston on Eastern Seaboard Sailing

American Queen Voyages celebrated calling on Flynn Cruiseport Boston, marking the first time one of the company's Lakes & Oceans vessel, the Ocean Navigator, has visited the historic New England port. Ocean Navigator.

The ship is currently sailing the Eastern Seaboard on a 17-day Savannah to Halifax voyage enroute to the Great Lakes, where she will make her exclusive downtown Chicago Navy Pier debut on May 18.

The 202-guest ship was greeted by Massachusetts Port Authority Deputy Port Director Lauren Gleason, who toured the vessel, visiting with guests, officers and crew.

“New England is ideal for cruisers to explore by boutique coastal vessel due to our smaller waterways and quaint towns, and we are delighted to welcome Ocean Navigator to Flynn Cruiseport Boston,” said Gleason. “Boston is the epicenter of the region, and our rich history offers the encounter travel experiences American Queen Voyages passengers seek during their journey.”

While visiting Boston, American Queen Voyages guests explored the North End, Boston Common and other iconic parts of the city.

Sister ship Ocean Voyager will visit Flynn Cruiseport Boston on April 24.

Marking Ocean Navigator’s visit to Boston, American Queen Voyages is rolling out the Great Ameri-Cation Sale, encouraging travelers to Deeply Discover North America now. The sale is available for booking on 24 select voyages that depart between May and July 2022, across Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition experiences. The offer includes companion sails free with fares from $1,200 per guest. Applicable sailings are available here for new bookings by May 31, 2022.

“This is a special week in Boston celebrating Patriot’s Day, The Boston Marathon and the return of the Red Sox to Fenway Park, and its the most appropriate moment to announce our Great Ameri-Cation offering, ” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “Many travelers are staying domestic this summer and limited availability remains to deeply discover North America now.”

Photo (From Left): Lauren Gleason, deputy port director, Massachusetts Port Authority and Ocean Navigator Captain Gary Kerr