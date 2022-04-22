Ambassador Cruise Line Makes Inaugural Call to Hamburg

The Ambience from Ambassador Cruise Line has made its inaugural call to Hamburg where an official ceremony welcomed the ship.

Cruise Gate Hamburg (CGH) is gearing up for a very busy cruise season with a record number of more than 300 ship calls scheduled for 2022 and several maritime event highlights in store for cruise fans, according to a press release.

The official cruise list, includes a total of seven cruise ships calling at the Hanseatic City for the first time (AIDAcosma, Bolette, Ambience, Sea Cloud Spirit, Spirit of Discovery, World Navigator, Norwegian Star).

"With Ambassador Cruise Line and its flagship Ambience calling Hamburg on her maiden season this Friday, April 22, 2022, we are delighted to welcome not only a new ship to our port, but also a new cruise line to Hamburg," said Simone Maraschi, Managing Director of CGH.

Cruise Gate Hamburg is busy all year around with cruise vessels calling at Hamburg during the winter season, too, as the Arcadia will end this year´s season on New Year´s Eve.