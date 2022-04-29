Vancouver

Valmet Opens New Miami Office

Valmet experts new miami office

Valmet has opened a new office in Miami, Florida, to strengthen its local presence and improve its services for the global marine industry.

“Out of the many Valmet offices in the USA, this new one is solely dedicated to serving our marine customers. Miami is an ideal location for the office as it is home to the world’s largest cruising companies, and many of their ships are equipped with Valmet’s advanced marine automation solutions. Our marine customers now have better access to our automation experts’ know-how as well as our cybersecurity, turbine automation and emission control solutions,” said John Weierud, Director, Marine Automation, Valmet.

Valmet Marine Services are available for Valmet’s marine emission control and marine automation products, the company said.

They are designed to improve vessel operation, including optimized performance and operation costs, safety, reduced emissions or high availability and reliability. Valmet offers a one-stop shop for marine services and improves value by combining its technology, process and control system know-how.

Today, cybersecurity plays an increasingly important role in the marine industry. Valmet provides cruise ships with a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services. These include regular Valmet DNA automation system security audits, continuous security updates, patch management and training for personnel.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Ports of Spain

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

RAK

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Meiko