Carnival Cruise Line Cuts Food Waste, Employs Bio-Digesters Fleetwide

Carnival Cruise Line has noted a reduction in food waste since its restart of guest operations.

As Carnival nears the return of its full fleet, it becomes the first major cruise line to employ bio-digesters across its entire operation, with the intention of lawfully discharging only processed food waste, the company said in a press release.

Carnival installed more than 200 bio-digesters so every ship sailing is fully-equipped for galley crew to use them. Currently, 22 Carnival ships are serving guests and Carnival Splendor’s restart on May 2 will complete the full 23-ship fleet’s return.

A bio-digester is an enclosed container converting food waste into liquid at an accelerated rate – breaking down 99 percent of the food put into it, with only a fine, silt-like material remaining. By utilizing beneficial microorganisms, plus oxygen and warm water, digesters can process anything that can be consumed by a human.

“Earth Day is a great opportunity to recognize our efforts toward a more sustainable future, and making the process of discarding food waste significantly more environmentally-friendly is a big step in that mission.” said Richard Pruitt, vice president of environmental operations at Carnival Cruise Line.

On Mardi Gras alone, 14 digesters on board can process about 142,000 pounds of food waste each week.