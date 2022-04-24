P&O And Cunard Digitize Onshore Experiences With Musement

P&O Cruises and Cunard announced that they will partner with Musement to launcha new digital platform that offers thousands of onshore experiences to cruise guests.

Guests will be able to make quick and easy online booking of experiences from all over the world from this digital platform.

“We have exceptional shore experience programs, but understand some guests prefer to make their own plans. Our new digital platform is an innovative and hassle-free way to find and book great tours and activities and will also help guests skip queues and avoid the disappointment of sold-out venues. Our guests can be confident that all experiences booked through Musement meet our high standards for quality, safety and sustainability,” said Sam Cole, Shore Experiences Director

The cruise line-approved experiences offered on Musement's digital platform, an international tour and events business, that allows guests to book more than 55,000 travel experiences in multiple languages in dozens of countries, will complement P&O Cruises and Cunard's existing shore programs.

This platform will offer alternative options for cruise guests who independently organize their time on land.

“We are delighted to be working with P&O Cruises and Cunard and supporting them in meeting the needs of the modern cruise guest,” added Nishank Gopalkrishnan, Musement’s Chief Business Officer, in a statement.

All experiences are offered with Musement's high standards of quality, health and safety, and sustainability, along with a flexible cancellation policy and last-minute booking availability.

“We have developed an intuitive digital platform with high quality experiences that guests can quickly and easily book from anywhere, at any time, for hundreds of ports of call. This is part of the digital service evolution of the cruise industry and will help grow the number of guests participating in official cruise line experiences during a port call,” saidGopalkrishnan.

Experiences on the platform include bus tours and activities such as paddle boarding, bicycle hire, and entrances to waterparks, as well as places like the Sagrada Familia, Empire State Building, Acropolis, Colosseum, and the Vatican.

Following trials with the P&O Cruises Azura, the digital platform will be rolled out across the entire P&O Cruises and Cunard Line fleets throughout the summer.

Guests can access the new digital platform via their P&O Cruises or Cunard Line account, pre-departure emails and onboard promotional channels.