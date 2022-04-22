Vigo Cruise Port Opens 2022 Cruise Season

Vigo Cruise Port welcomed its first call of the season on April 21 with the Sky Princess visiting the Global Ports Holding-operated cruise port.

As part as its 21-night itinerary featuring Spain, France & Norwegian Fjords Medley, the Sky Princess arrived from Cartagena, Spain with over 3,000 passengers.

The vessel departed in the afternoon for Southampton.

With passengers mainly from UK, the shore excursions included the famous cathedral of Santiago de Compostela and the medieval seaside town of Baiona.

For the 2022 season Vigo Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding, has a total of 11 calls planned with calls from MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line.

Javier Rodriguez Sanchez, GPH Regional Director West Med commented: “With GPH protocols and operations standards in place, Vigo Cruise Port is ready to host cruise ships for both transit & turnaround operations. We look forward for an exciting cruise season where passengers will enjoy the history of Vigo and its surroundings.”

Vigo Cruise Port serves as the main gateway to this historic town. Featuring a 700-meter-long berthing line, the port can easily handle the largest ships in the world. It can simultaneously host three to four small ships or two large ships. With its terminal the cruise port can easily handle homeporting or interporting operations.