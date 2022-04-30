MSC Poesia Resumes Service Ahead of Summer Program in Northern Europe

Another MSC Cruises ship is resuming service today as the MSC Poesia welcomes guests back in Civitavecchia, Italy.

Returning after a two-year absence, the 2008-built vessel is kicking off a summer season in Northern Europe with a repositioning voyage to Warnemunde.

The 14-night cruise features visits to 12 different ports in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, England, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.

A highlight of the port-intensive itinerary is a visit to El Ferrol. Located in Northern Spain, the unusual cruise port also serves as a getaway to other cities of the region, including Santiago de Compostela.

Continuing its summer schedule, the Poesia offers a series of cruises to the Baltic and Scandinavia departing from Copenhagen and Warnemunde.

Ranging from seven to 21 nights in duration, the itineraries feature visits to Norway, Finland, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and more.

The program – which stretches through mid-September – also includes a one-time cruise to Iceland and Greenland. The 21-night voyage visits seven ports in the region, such as Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Reykjavik and Akureyri.

The MSC Poesia was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. The 93,300-ton vessel entered service in 2008, as the third ship of MSC’s Musica Class.

According to the company, the ship features a sophisticated and elegant décor and features 236,000 square feet of public spaces.

Among its many public areas, the Poesia offers two swimming pools, four hot tubs, a 13,000-square-foot spa, and four restaurants - including a Sushi Bar alternative dining restaurant.

With capacity to 2,550 guests, the vessel boasts 1,275 staterooms, of which 80 percent face the outside and 65 percent are equipped with a private balcony.

With the MSC Poesia, a total of four ships have resumed service for MSC Cruises in April.

Completing the company’s restart program, the MSC Musica is joining the active fleet next, on Jun. 5.