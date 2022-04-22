Wärtsilä and Carnival Corporation Join Forces in Fleet Decarbonization Program

Wärtsilä is set to deliver its new Decarbonisation Modelling Service to Carnival Corporation to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its fleet.

Initially tasked with establishing an optimal decarbonisation path for the Regal Princess, the project will expand to model solutions which could be applied to the entire Carnival fleet.

The contract was signed in December 2021 and the project commenced in February 2022.

Under the fleet decarbonization program, a digital model of the Regal Princess will be created by combining operational data from several different sources. Modelling capabilities and machine-learning algorithms developed by Wärtsilä will deliver a detailed analysis of vessel operational data.

The model will be used to simulate the impact of several technologies. A specific focus will be given to E-start, Wärtsilä’s patented electric smokeless start solution, as well as the Wärtsilä HY hybrid power concept with energy storage.

The simulations will identify the most beneficial retrofittable solution while minimizing the required installation.

“At Carnival Corporation we are totally committed to decarbonising our operations,” said Chris Millman, Vice President, Corporate Marine Technology, Carnival Corporation. “A systematic, data-driven approach is essential. By working closely with Wärtsilä, a company with a depth of experience and expertise, we can establish a model that will allow us to get it right first time.”

“We are delighted to work with Carnival Corporation on this important project. The complexity of current and forthcoming environmental regulations requires a methodical, systematic approach. The Decarbonisation Modelling Service is the most effective means for assessing and assuring the performance of investments aimed at meeting greenhouse gas emission reduction targets,” added Giulio Tirelli, Director, Business Development, Wärtsilä Marine Power.