Seattle Cruise Season Starts this Weekend with Norwegian Bliss

The Port of Seattle welcomes its first cruise ship of the season this Saturday, April 23 with Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss at Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal at Pier 66.

According to a press release, the arrival marks the return of cruise season at the Port of Seattle with an expected 1.2 million revenue passengers and 296 ship calls. Cruise in Seattle provides nearly $900 million in economic benefit supporting 5,500 jobs and is an important component of the Port’s strategy to expand economic opportunity.

“The Port of Seattle is excited to welcome cruise back to our region for the first full season since 2019,” said Steve Metruck, Port of Seattle Executive Director. “As we provide vital support for Seattle’s maritime, tourism, small business, and supplier sectors, we also are leading the industry in environmental excellence.”

"We are working every day to ensure Seattle is a welcoming, safe, and vibrant place for residents, visitors, and tourists," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "The return of cruise season gives us another exciting channel to share what we love about Seattle and highlight the things that make this region special, all while creating good jobs and boosting our economy."

“ILWU Local 19 is proud to partner with the Port of Seattle and cruise lines to bring more jobs and economic growth to our downtown and region,” said Matt Ventoza, Vice President of International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 19. “The cruise business here helps create jobs for working men and women across many industries from the waterfront to farms, to hotels, restaurants, and beyond.”