Carnival's Agentpalooza Bus Tour Returns for Travel Advisors

Continuing to celebrate its 50th Birthday, Carnival Cruise Line’s Agentpalooza bus tour is hitting the road again visiting four cities – Philadelphia, Baltimore, Norfolk and Charlotte – hosting birthday parties in each to thank travel advisors for their support.

According to a press release, this is taking place from June 1-4, and is Carnival’s third Agentpalooza bus tour and its first since 2018.

As part of this year’s tour, Carnival is also introducing its first-ever virtual Agentpalooza experience to all travel advisors who are unable to join one of the celebrations in person.

The virtual experience will include a livestream of the on-stage events and many of the same activities, Carnival said, in a statement.

Carnival’s sales team will travel to each tour stop in a large Agentpalooza-themed bus emblazoned with the line’s motto that #TravelAgentsRock. The Agentpalooza bus tour schedule will include visits to:

• June 1 – Philadelphia (10 a.m.; Penn’s Landing Waterfront Park); Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy will make a special appearance at the first stop, also her hometown, to help officially kick off Agentpalooza.

• June 2 – Baltimore (10 a.m.; Baltimore Museum of Industry)

• June 3 – Norfolk (10 a.m.; The Perry Pavilion)

• June 4 – Charlotte (10 a.m.; Symphony Park)

The Agentpalooza 50th birthday parties will be outdoor festival-style celebrations created especially for travel advisors and hosted by Carnival’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Trade Marketing Adolfo Perez and Carnival Cruise Director Christian De La Rosa who was most recently aboard Carnival Panorama.

The events will include activities inspired by Carnival’s onboard experiences and the line’s 50th birthday, fun interactive learning games, one-on-one time with the line’s sales leadership and team, and snacks and light refreshments from local food trucks, in a nod to Carnival’s Street Eats dining venue on Mardi Gras and coming soon to Carnival Celebration.

“This year’s Agentpalooza bus tour is particularly special as it gives us the opportunity to bring the fun that Carnival is known for to the communities where our travel advisors reside, and thank them for their support throughout the years in a fun, interactive way,” said Perez. “It’s also important to us that all of our travel advisor partners both near and far take part, so we are so excited that thanks to our new virtual Agentpalooza experience, our community can tap into the same Carnival fun from anywhere.”