Silversea to Homeport 3 Ships in Puerto Williams for Next Antarctica Season

Silversea Cruises is heading back to Chile to homeport for the 2022-2023 Antarctica season, having shifted operations to Puerto Williams for 2021-2022 and now electing to cruise from the port with three ships.

Guests travelling aboard the line’s three ice-class expedition ships—Silver Cloud, Silver Wind and Silver Explorer—will embark and disembark in Puerto Williams, Chile, for the 2022-2023 season, enjoying more convenient flight times, personalized service during an exclusive charter flight, and quicker transfers to the ship, among other advantages, the company announced.

"I extend my gratitude to the Chilean authorities and local stakeholders who have enabled us to unlock the most comfortable and convenient route to Antarctica for international travellers,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's President and CEO. "As the only cruise line currently offering Antarctica expeditions from Puerto Williams, we are immensely proud of this accomplishment, which is representative of our commitment to delivering truly unique experiences in this iconic destination.”

"Such innovations reflect Silversea’s destination leadership in Antarctica,” added Conrad Combrink, Silversea's Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Turnaround Operations and Destination Management.

"Puerto Williams is a magnificent gateway for accessing the natural treasures of Antarctica. As the only company currently operating a private charter flight between Santiago and Puerto Williams, Silversea can now offer guests an enhanced level of service and a more seamless connection as they journey to Antarctica in style. I thank the Chilean authorities and all involved stakeholders for their invaluable collaboration. This innovation has been many years in the making, and it is an incredibly proud moment to see our guests departing from Puerto Williams on three of our ultra-luxury ships."

Guests receive: