Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Eyes Methanol Engine Retrofit

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is eyeing a methanol engine refit on one of its cruise ships, according to a company statement released earlier this week.

Targeting zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Norwegian also noted in its statement that is looking at alternative fuel sources.

"For example, we are actively engaging with partners including engine manufacturers and classification societies in planning for a safe and effective methanol engine retrofit," the company said.

Of the big four cruise operators (including Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group and MSC Cruises). Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings remains the sole company without an LNG-fueled ship on the cruise ship orderbook, as many in the industry have noted global LNG supply challenges.

"A key driver to achieve the company’s net zero ambition is the development of alternative fuels along with the associated critical infrastructure at destinations globally to support the usage of these fuels.," Norwegian said, in its statement. "As such, the company is committed to partnering, researching and driving discussions to identify an appropriate alternative fuel source that can also be sufficiently scaled."