Vancouver

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Eyes Methanol Engine Retrofit

Norwegian Gem

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is eyeing a methanol engine refit on one of its cruise ships, according to a company statement released earlier this week.

Targeting zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Norwegian also noted in its statement that is looking at alternative fuel sources. 

"For example, we are actively engaging with partners including engine manufacturers and classification societies in planning for a safe and effective methanol engine retrofit," the company said.

Of the big four cruise operators (including Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group and MSC Cruises). Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings remains the sole company without an LNG-fueled ship on the cruise ship orderbook, as many in the industry have noted global LNG supply challenges. 

"A key driver to achieve the company’s net zero ambition is the development of alternative fuels along with the associated critical infrastructure at destinations globally to support the usage of these fuels.," Norwegian said, in its statement. "As such, the company is committed to partnering, researching and driving discussions to identify an appropriate alternative fuel source that can also be sufficiently scaled."

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MarineXchange

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Martinique

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

AB Inbev