Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas Welcomes Guests Back in Los Angeles

After a long operational pause, the Radiance of the Seas is welcoming guests back in Los Angeles today.

As the 22nd vessel to resume revenue service for Royal Caribbean International, the ship is kicking off its return season with a repositioning cruise to Canada.

Ending in Vancouver, the six-night itinerary includes visits to Catalina Island, San Francisco and Victoria.

Once in Canada, the original Radiance-class ship starts a summer program in Alaska, offering open-jaw cruises between Vancouver and Seward.

The deployment includes visits to some key ports in the region, including Ketchikan, Juneau, Haines, Skagway, Sitka and Icy Strait Point.

After completing its Alaska schedule, the Radiance heads to New Orleans.

Starting in November, the vessel is offering a series of four- to nine-night cruises to the Western Caribbean from the Louisiana homeport.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Radiance of the Seas originally entered service in 2001.

With capacity for 2,100 guests, the vessel offers an array of amenities that include three pools, 12 lounges and bars, a rock-climbing wall, a nine-hole miniature golf course, an interactive golf simulator, and a 9,000-sq. ft. Fitness Center and Day Spa.

The ship also offers varied dining venues that range from traditional restaurants such as the Windjammer Café to Royal Caribbean’s signature specialty options including Chops Grille and Izumi.

In 2011, as part of the Royal Advantage fleet-wide refurbishment program, the 90,000-ton vessel received several updates and enhancements including the addition of new food venues such as the Samba Grill, a Brazilian Steakhouse.

One of the four Royal Caribbean ships resuming service for Royal Caribbean this month, the Radiance of the Seas will be followed by the Serenade of the Seas on Apr. 26.

The Spectrum of the Seas and the Voyager of the Seas welcomed guests back earlier in the month, launching programs in Asia and Europe, respectively.