Fred. Olsen’s New-Look Fleet Set for Gathering

In November 2023, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ new-look fleet will come together in Funchal, Madeira for the Fleet in Funchal celebration.

“This is set to be an incredible day in our history, as it will be the first time that our new-look fleet will be in port together since we set sail again last summer,” said Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Guests looking to join the celebration will have the chance to explore the rest of the fleet while they are in port, the company said in a statement.

Guests looking to join the celebration can look forward to £200 per person to spend onboard, or £400 when booking a suite.

This reunion hold by the cruise line will see of all four of its ships, the Bolette, the Borealis, the Balmoral and the Braemar, set sail on four separate cruises.

“Of course, while our Fleet in Funchal event will undoubtedly be a highlight, each ship will be embarking on its own adventure, offering guests the chance to enjoy warmer climates during the British winter,” added Deer.

The Bolette will depart on October 29, 2023, from Southampton for the 15-night Spain & Portugal with Fleet in Funchal cruise.

The 15-night The Canary Islands with the Fleet in Funchal cruise, onboard the Balmoral, will depart from Southampton on October 30, 2023.

The Braemar will depart from Dover on October 30, 2023 for the 15-night Discovering Cultural Morocco with the Fleet in Funchal cruise.

The Borealis’ 14-night The Azores with The Fleet in Funchal cruise will depart from Liverpool on November 1, 2023.