Ambassador Cruise Line Christens Ambience

Ambassador Cruise Line has officially named its first ship, the Ambience, with godmother Sally Gunnell OBE.

The former British athlete and Olympian named the first ship in Ambassador’s fleet at a special ceremony at London Tilbury on April 19.

Over 500 guests, partners and suppliers were onboard to witness the naming and blessing of the ship.

There was also a nine-course meal including Ambassador’s signature “Baked Alaska” parade, and guests were able to dance the night away at various entertainment venues across the ship.

CEO, Christian Verhounig said: “Nearly 25 years ago on this day, I joined my first cruise ship as a bar waiter. While I instantly fell in love with the cruise industry, I could never have imagined that one day I would be the CEO of a brand-new cruise line and witness the naming its first ship.

"Launching a cruise line during the pandemic shows our belief in and commitment to the cruise and travel industry," he said. "Sustainability is also important to us. We have invested significant amounts into upgrading Ambience, including making the ship IMO Tier III compliant, making it possible for Ambience to sail in the most environmentally protected areas around the world."

Godmother Sally Gunnell said: “It is an absolute pleasure to be godmother for Ambassador Cruise Line’s first ship, Ambience. Ambassador celebrates its first anniversary this month and since its launch in 2021, has firmly established itself in the cruise industry. Ambassador has a collection of brand values that I too strongly believe in, from community and wellbeing to being sustainable and ethical. This commitment demonstrates that Ambassador is a responsible cruise line and one that I’m extremely honoured to be working with.”