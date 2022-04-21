San Diego

Cruising Officially Returns to Guernsey After Two Years

Hanseatic Spirit

After two seasons away, last Friday officially marked the return of cruising to the Islands of Guernsey.

Guests disembarking the Hanseatic Spirit were warmly welcomed by the meet and greet team in St Peter Port, who were waving Guernsey flags and giving out easter eggs.

There was also a live performance from local guitar trio ‘The Dawberts’ courtesy of the Guernsey Street Festival.

As one of the most important and popular ports in the British Isles, the return of cruise ships is a hugely encouraging sign for tourism, according to a statement.

With 84 visits scheduled for this season, over 165,000 passengers are expected to come ashore in Guernsey between now and October 25 with cruise call numbers returning to pre-pandemic numbers while an even stronger return is anticipated for 2023.

Among those ships destined for St Peter Port this season are MSC Cruises’ Virtuosa, Royal Caribbeans' Jewel of the Seas and the Ambience of Ambassador Cruise Line. 

