Seabourn Pursuit Heads to Genoa for Final Outfitting

Seabourn and T. Mariotti have marked an important part of the construction process for the new Seabourn Pursuit, with the movement of the ship’s hull to the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy, for final outfitting.

The Seabourn Pursuit is the line’s second ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship scheduled to enter service in 2023, according to a press release.

The hull was moved onto a special barge on April 6 and began the 1,200 nautical mile journey to Genoa on April 15. Seabourn Pursuit has been under construction at the CIMAR shipyard in San Giorgio di Nogaro and is already equipped with engines, generators, and main equipment of the engine rooms.

“This is such an exciting milestone as this means we are one step closer to the completion of Seabourn Pursuit,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “I am grateful for everyone who has been working so hard to get to this point, and I look forward to seeing her come more to life in the months ahead as she enters this next phase of the construction process.”

“Today marks a major step in the construction of Seabourn Pursuit, and we are looking forward to welcoming her at T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa,” said Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T.Mariotti. “Seabourn Pursuit, along with her sister ship, Seabourn Venture, will be an innovative addition to the cruise market, and thank you to everyone involved in turning this important vision into reality.”