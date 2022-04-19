Seattle Names Springmann New Director of Cruise Marketing

Linda Springmann has been hired by the Port of Seattle as the new Director, Cruise and Maritime Marketing, bringing more than 25 years of cruise industry experience to the position, according to a press release.

She joins the Port from Holland America Line where she served as Vice President of Onboard Revenue for Holland America/Princess Cruises/Seabourn brands, Vice President of Deployment and Itinerary Planning for Holland America Line and Seabourn Cruises, Vice President of Alaska Marketing, and Director of Product Marketing for Holland America Line.

Springmann served as a Governor-appointed member of the Alaska Travel Industry Association — Alaska’s State Tourism Board — for eight years, and as Chair of the Marketing Committee. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Aquarium and Gray Line Worldwide. Linda, a native of Salem, Oregon, received her bachelor’s degree from Willamette University.

Springmann will be leading the Cruise and Maritime Marketing department, serving on the Maritime Leadership Team, managing a staff of cruise and marketing professionals, and partnering with external stakeholders. In this role, Springmann will be responsible for all Cruise development and operations as well as marketing for the Port’s Maritime departments.

The port said Springmann's leadership will be critical as it continues to build the success of our cruise business, more fully integrating sustainability and equity into our overall cruise strategy.