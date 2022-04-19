Genting Comeback? Resorts World Cruises May Be Starting Up

Resorts World Cruises has been registered as a company in Singapore, according to a report by The Straits Times.

The Genting-owned Resorts World brand and potential new start up is owned by the Lim family, which started Star Cruises, which eventually became Genting Cruise Lines with three cruise brands: Dream, Star and Crystal.

After shutting down earlier this year, court-appointed liquidators are looking for buyers for company assets, including the Dream Cruises fleet of three ships plus the new Global Dream which sits unfinished at MV Werften in Germany.

Industry rumors continue to suggest the Lim family hopes to continue their involvement in the global cruise business, and is said to be hoping to reorganize with just its Dream Cruises brand and a scaled back operation.

Resorts World Cruises would bring a familiar brand to the cruise market in Asia and could provide the legal base to bid on Dream Cruises assets.