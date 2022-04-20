Short Cruise Capacity Up in the Caribbean

With the Caribbean cruise capacity projected at nearly 11 million passengers for this year, the short cruise market (2 to 5 days) will account for more than 4.5 million passengers, according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Carnival Cruise Line is the largest operator in the short market with an estimated annual passenger capacity of more than 1.9 million, followed by Royal Caribbean with 1.3 million, Disney Cruise Line at 440,000 and MSC Cruises at 250,000.

The short cruise market makes up approximately 41 percent of the overall Caribbean cruise market for 2022.

This is an increase from 2019, which was the last full year of operation, when short cruises made up 38 percent of the Caribbean market.

Carnival and Royal have since expanded their short-cruise capacity. Newcomers to the segment include MSC and Virgin Voyages. Both Norwegian Cruise Line and Bahamas Paradise have reduced their capacity in the segment.

The 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report can be ordered here.