Le Havre to Spend 90 Million Euro on Cruise Terminal Expansion

LH Pointe de Floride Haropa Ports

Le Havre and Haropa Port has announced a project to redevelop the Pointe de Floride site which will include the construction of three cruise terminals, replacing the existing facilities and adding shore power for ships.

Enough electrical power will be installed to have three ships plug in, with work starting next winter, according to a press release. The total investment in the new project is 90 million euro.

Two new terminals will be built, starting with the south quay, in addition to the complete renovation of two existing facilities.

The North Terminal, opposite the city center, listed as World Heritage by the Unesco, will benefit from new construction, according to a press release.

Quay work has already started, and other plans include new covered gangway that can adjust with tide conditions., new parking lots and a landscaped promenade area.

The majority of work will be done between 2023 to 2025. 

Le Havre currently welcomes 350,000 to 400,000 passengers per year. The Cruise Vision project sets the objective of reaching 600,000 passengers by 2030.

