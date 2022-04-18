Holland America Line Celebrates 149th Anniversary

Holland America Line is commemorating its 149th anniversary today as it moves closer to its 150th milestone next year.

To mark the occasion, the day will be celebrated on board with grand desserts, special champagne toasts and festivities for guests and team members across the fleet.

In addition to the 149th anniversary, the cruise line will continue the celebrations through early June with the restart of the Noordam (April 24), Oosterdam (May 8), Zaandam (May 12) and Westerdam (June 12) — bringing the entire fleet of 11 ships back in service — as well as the official naming ceremony for Rotterdam, which will be held May 30 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In 2022,

“As Holland America Line moves closer to the 150th anniversary of our founding, these past couple of years have shown us the importance of celebrating our milestones,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “This April is an important month with Holland America Line leading the return to Canadian cruising, the restart of Noordam and our anniversaries of our founding and travel to Alaska. We are grateful to be moving along a positive path, not only as a brand, but as an industry.”

Holland America Line’s newest ship, the Rotterdam, was delivered in July 2021, but the official naming ceremony will be held May 30. Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the ship’s godmother, carrying on a tradition that began in the 1920s.

The Rotterdam will depart Amsterdam, the Netherlands, May 29 on a seven-day “Rotterdam Naming Celebration” cruise that explores Norway.