Celebrity Ship Shuffle: Solstice to West Coast, Millennium to Caribbean

The Celebrity Solstice is trading her Asia program for a winter of cruising on the West Coast from Los Angeles, with details now confirmed from the cruise line.

With the Asia season cancelled, the Solstice now moves to Los Angeles from September through April, where she will be embarking on five-, seven-, and eight-night itineraries from its homeport, voyaging through the Mexican Riviera and visiting cities including, Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada, Mazatlan and on some select itineraries, Cabo San Lucas.

In addition, the Celebrity Solstice will also offer five unique Pacific Coastal itineraries that take guests up and down the West Coast from Ensenada, Mexico, all the way up to Vancouver, including stops in San Francisco, Catalina Island, and Monterey.

The Celebrity Millennium will also be moved, giving up her West Coast program for a Caribbean return from October to December 2022. The Millennium will embark on seven-night itineraries making stops at destinations including St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Barbados and Nassau, Bahamas. Homeports include Port Everglades and San Juan.

As part of the Millennium's repositioning, the company will opffer 15-night itinerary that is highlighted by passage through the Panama Canal. Departing from San Diego, California, Millennium will visit six breath-taking ports, including Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Oranjestad, Aruba; before reaching its final destination – San Juan, Puerto Rico.