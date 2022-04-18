Cruise Saudi

Celebrity Ship Shuffle: Solstice to West Coast, Millennium to Caribbean

Celebrity Solstice

The Celebrity Solstice is trading her Asia program for a winter of cruising on the West Coast from Los Angeles, with details now confirmed from the cruise line.

With the Asia season cancelled, the Solstice now moves to Los Angeles from September through April, where she will be embarking on five-, seven-, and eight-night itineraries from its homeport, voyaging through the Mexican Riviera and visiting cities including, Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada, Mazatlan and on some select itineraries, Cabo San Lucas.

In addition, the Celebrity Solstice will also offer five unique Pacific Coastal itineraries that take guests up and down the West Coast from Ensenada, Mexico, all the way up to Vancouver, including stops in San Francisco, Catalina Island, and Monterey.

The Celebrity Millennium will also be moved, giving up her West Coast program for a Caribbean return from October to December 2022. The Millennium will embark on seven-night itineraries making stops at destinations including St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Barbados and Nassau, Bahamas. Homeports include Port Everglades and San Juan. 

As part of the Millennium's repositioning, the company will opffer 15-night itinerary that is highlighted by passage through the Panama Canal. Departing from San Diego, California, Millennium will visit six breath-taking ports, including Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Oranjestad, Aruba; before reaching its final destination – San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
RexNavi

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,634 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Kent Precision Foods

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

SIKA

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today