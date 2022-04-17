Iceland ProCruises Extend 20% Discount Through the 2022 Season

Iceland ProCruises has extended its 20 percent discount on all cruises for the 2022 season.

Now guests can take advantage of the lower prices to bring the whole family! Save at least $565 per cabin on the Iceland Circumnavigation cruise and $925 per cabin when booking a cruise to Greenland.

The company’s premier itinerary - the Circumnavigation of Iceland, is offered on seven departure dates from May 27 to the end of July

These trips, aboard the Ocean Diamond, are soft expedition cruises accompanied by an Icelandic expedition team, who all speak English.

The journey begins and ends in Reykjavik. Ports on the circuit are Stykkisholmur, Isafjördur, Siglufjördur, Skjalfandi Bay, Seydisfjördur, Djupivogur and Vestmannaeyjar.

The ten-day (nine-night) trip is available from $2,320 per person. These trips include opportunities to experience all that Iceland offers on optional shore excursions.

There are two trips to Greenland with flights to and from Kangerlussuaq (Greenland) and Keflavik included in the price. The Natural Wonders of Greenland is available August 12 to 23 from Reykjavik to East Greenland to Greenland’s Capital Nuuk; the route leads to Iilussat with its ice fjords before cruising onward via Uummannaq to the destination port of Kangerlussuaq. The twelve-day trip (11 night) is available from $8,620 per person. The second itinerary travels from Kangerlussuaq to Reykjavik August 23rd to September 3rd and is priced at $8,620, per person.