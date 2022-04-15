Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Location and Status: April Update

After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, Carnival Cruise Line now has 21 vessels back in service in North America.

Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and status of every Carnival ship as of April 15, 2022:

Carnival Jubilee

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Papenburg, Germany

The new Carnival Jubilee is on early stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. With its inaugural cruise scheduled to late 2023, the LNG-powered cruise ship will become Carnival’s third Excel-class vessel.

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Turku, Finland

After being floated out in February, the Carnival Celebration is being outfitted at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. Now at final stages of construction, the 5,200-guest vessel is welcoming guests for the first time later this year in Florida.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

In service since mid-2021, the Mardi Gras continues to offer week-long cruises departing from Port Canaveral. The 2020-built vessel sails an alternating schedule of Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Carnival Panorama is in service on the West Coast. Sailing from Long Beach, the Vista-class vessel presently offers a seven-night itinerary to the Mexican Riviera that features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After undergoing an emergency drydock in Italy, the Carnival Horizon resumed its program of six- and eight-night cruises in late January. Sailing from Miami, the vessel visits the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Vista is currently sailing from Galveston, offering a series of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean. Itineraries include visits to Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras and more.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Breeze is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain. With itineraries departing from Galveston, the vessel is expected to resume service on April 30.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Based in Port Canaveral, the Carnival Magic presently offers six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Carnival Dream is cruising in the Bahamas. The Galveston-based ship offers six- and eight-night cruises that visit Mexico, Belize, the Bahamas and more.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Getting ready to resume service in Alaska, the Carnival Splendor is returning to North America. Following a stop in Honolulu, the vessel is setting course to Seattle, where it will welcome guests back in May.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Freedom is currently based in Port Canaveral for four- to eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

Another Carnival vessel based in Port Canaveral, the Carnival Liberty sails a year-round schedule of three- and four-night cruises to some of the most popular destinations in the Bahamas, including Nassau and Princess Cays.

Unnamed / Ex-Costa Magica

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Marseille, France

After spending several months anchored off Italy, the Costa Magica arrived in France recently. Set to enter service for Carnival Cruise Line later this year, the former Costa Cruises vessel is now at a drydock in Marseille.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor continues to offer short cruises to Mexico departing from New Orleans. Ranging from four to five nights, the cruises feature stops in Costa Maya, Progreso and Cozumel.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

Currently offering Mexican Riviera cruises departing from Long Beach, the Carnival Miracle is repositioning to San Francisco later in April. Sailing from its new homeport, the Spirit-class vessel will offer short cruises to Baja, in addition to longer voyages to Alaska.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Based in New Orleans, the Carnival Glory is offering seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. The itineraries include visits to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Jamaica and more.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

The Carnival Conquest continues to sail a year-round program of short cruises from the PortMiami, with itineraries visiting the Bahamas, Mexico and more.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Legend is presently departing Baltimore every Sunday, offering cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Pride is wrapping up a Tampa-based season in the Western Caribbean ahead of a transatlantic crossing to Europe. Starting in May, the vessel is set to offer a series of Mediterranean and Northern Europe itineraries.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

After resuming service in early March, the Carnival Spirit is soon departing on a repositioning cruise to the West Coast. The 16-night voyage ends in Seattle, which is the port that will serve as the vessel’s homeport for a summer program in Alaska.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Radiance is currently sailing a program of three- and four-night cruises to popular destinations in the Baja region such as Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Carnival Sunrise continues to offer itineraries to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean as part of its year-round program of four- and five-night cruises departing from Miami.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

Currently based in Port Canaveral, the Carnival Elation is set to start a series of Jacksonville-based cruises later this month. Replacing the Carnival Spirit, the Fantasy-class vessel is poised to offer year-round itineraries to the Bahamas from its new Florida homeport.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Paradise is presently sailing a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Tampa.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Carnival Sunshine resumed service earlier this year and is now offering a series of cruises from Charleston.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After welcoming guests for a farewell season in March, the Carnival Ecstasy is offering a series of short cruises departing from Mobile. The Fantasy-class vessel will leave the fleet in October after a 31-year career with Carnival.