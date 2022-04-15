Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Location and Status: April Update

After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, Carnival Cruise Line now has 21 vessels back in service in North America.
Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and status of every Carnival ship as of April 15, 2022:
Carnival Jubilee
Year Built: 2023
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Papenburg, Germany
The new Carnival Jubilee is on early stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. With its inaugural cruise scheduled to late 2023, the LNG-powered cruise ship will become Carnival’s third Excel-class vessel.
Carnival Celebration
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Turku, Finland
After being floated out in February, the Carnival Celebration is being outfitted at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. Now at final stages of construction, the 5,200-guest vessel is welcoming guests for the first time later this year in Florida.
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
In service since mid-2021, the Mardi Gras continues to offer week-long cruises departing from Port Canaveral. The 2020-built vessel sails an alternating schedule of Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
The Carnival Panorama is in service on the West Coast. Sailing from Long Beach, the Vista-class vessel presently offers a seven-night itinerary to the Mexican Riviera that features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
After undergoing an emergency drydock in Italy, the Carnival Horizon resumed its program of six- and eight-night cruises in late January. Sailing from Miami, the vessel visits the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Vista is currently sailing from Galveston, offering a series of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean. Itineraries include visits to Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras and more.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Cádiz, Spain
The Carnival Breeze is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain. With itineraries departing from Galveston, the vessel is expected to resume service on April 30.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Based in Port Canaveral, the Carnival Magic presently offers six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
The Carnival Dream is cruising in the Bahamas. The Galveston-based ship offers six- and eight-night cruises that visit Mexico, Belize, the Bahamas and more.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Getting ready to resume service in Alaska, the Carnival Splendor is returning to North America. Following a stop in Honolulu, the vessel is setting course to Seattle, where it will welcome guests back in May.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Carnival Freedom is currently based in Port Canaveral for four- to eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
Another Carnival vessel based in Port Canaveral, the Carnival Liberty sails a year-round schedule of three- and four-night cruises to some of the most popular destinations in the Bahamas, including Nassau and Princess Cays.
Unnamed / Ex-Costa Magica
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Marseille, France
After spending several months anchored off Italy, the Costa Magica arrived in France recently. Set to enter service for Carnival Cruise Line later this year, the former Costa Cruises vessel is now at a drydock in Marseille.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Valor continues to offer short cruises to Mexico departing from New Orleans. Ranging from four to five nights, the cruises feature stops in Costa Maya, Progreso and Cozumel.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
Currently offering Mexican Riviera cruises departing from Long Beach, the Carnival Miracle is repositioning to San Francisco later in April. Sailing from its new homeport, the Spirit-class vessel will offer short cruises to Baja, in addition to longer voyages to Alaska.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Based in New Orleans, the Carnival Glory is offering seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. The itineraries include visits to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Jamaica and more.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Miami, Florida
The Carnival Conquest continues to sail a year-round program of short cruises from the PortMiami, with itineraries visiting the Bahamas, Mexico and more.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Carnival Legend is presently departing Baltimore every Sunday, offering cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Pride is wrapping up a Tampa-based season in the Western Caribbean ahead of a transatlantic crossing to Europe. Starting in May, the vessel is set to offer a series of Mediterranean and Northern Europe itineraries.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
After resuming service in early March, the Carnival Spirit is soon departing on a repositioning cruise to the West Coast. The 16-night voyage ends in Seattle, which is the port that will serve as the vessel’s homeport for a summer program in Alaska.
Carnival Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: In service
Location: Long Beach, California
The Carnival Radiance is currently sailing a program of three- and four-night cruises to popular destinations in the Baja region such as Catalina Island and Ensenada.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
The Carnival Sunrise continues to offer itineraries to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean as part of its year-round program of four- and five-night cruises departing from Miami.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
Currently based in Port Canaveral, the Carnival Elation is set to start a series of Jacksonville-based cruises later this month. Replacing the Carnival Spirit, the Fantasy-class vessel is poised to offer year-round itineraries to the Bahamas from its new Florida homeport.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Paradise is presently sailing a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Tampa.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
The Carnival Sunshine resumed service earlier this year and is now offering a series of cruises from Charleston.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
After welcoming guests for a farewell season in March, the Carnival Ecstasy is offering a series of short cruises departing from Mobile. The Fantasy-class vessel will leave the fleet in October after a 31-year career with Carnival.