Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas Resumes Service in Europe

After a two-year operational pause, the Voyager of the Seas is officially resuming service today. The 1999-built vessel is welcoming guests back in Spain for a repositioning cruise to Northern Europe.

The nine-night itinerary departs from Barcelona and features stops in five additional destinations – including Copenhagen, Denmark, where the cruise is set to end on Apr. 15.

Before arriving at the final port, the Voyager is also visiting Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Amsterdam.

Following the repositioning voyage, the vessel is set to offer a summer season in Northern Europe, with itineraries to the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia.

The seven- to 11-night cruises feature visits to several countries in the region, such as Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Poland and Norway.

Continuing its return program, the 3,100-guest vessel is crossing the Atlantic in September, for a series of seven-night cruises that sail from Boston to a variety of ports in Canada and New England.

The ship then repositions to the Caribbean in November, offering Southern and Eastern Caribbean cruises from Puerto Rico during the 2022-2023 season.

The operations mark the return of the Voyager to Europe and North America after nearly ten years sailing in Asia and the Pacific.

For the past decade, the ship had been offering cruises in the Far East, in addition to seasonal programs in Southeast Asia and Australia.

The Voyager of the Seas originally entered service in 1999 as the first in a series of five vessels known as the Voyager Class.

Once the biggest cruise ship of the world, it introduced several innovations including an ice-skating rink, a rock-climbing wall and the 100-meter-long Royal Promenade – a shopping, dining and entertainment boulevard.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the 140,000-ton vessel was subjected to a $97-million refit in 2019.

As part of the Royal Amplified program, a fleet modernization effort built on research and guest feedback, the ship received new features, redesigned spaces and new cabins.

Additions included 72 new inside and balcony staterooms, a Suite Lounge, the Perfect Storm duo of racer waterslides, the Planet Z laser tag and more.

Continuing its restart program, Royal Caribbean will add the four ships to the active lineup in April. In addition to the Voyager, the Spectrum of the Seas, the Serenade of the Seas and the Radiance of the Seas