Viking Builds on Existing Partnership with The University of Cambridge

Viking announced the establishment of the first-ever fully funded Professorship aimed at advancing research in the field of polar environmental science.

According to a statement, Viking has partnered with the University of Cambridge to establish the first-ever Professorship, the Viking Chair of Polar Marine Geoscience.

“Our intention in creating ‘the thinking person’s expedition’ is that every voyage should provide opportunities for scientific discovery—for our guests and for our partners,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

Viking’s first expedition vessel, the Viking Octantis, which hosts 378 guests in 189 staterooms, debuted in January 2022. The company said it will be joined by an identical sister, the Viking Polaris later in 2022.

“By establishing the Viking Polar Marine Geoscience Fund, we are also ensuring that the Scott Polar Research Institute is able to continue critical work in perpetuity—some of which will be conducted onboard,” added Hagen.

Scientists from Scott Polar Research Institute are part of the onboard 36-person Viking Expedition Team. A group of experts in charge of leading guests on shore excursions and provide world-class lectures on each sailing.

"We are delighted with the support offered by Viking through both the endowment of a new Professorship at the Institute and the opportunity to use their expedition ships as well-equipped platforms for our scientific investigations of the icy world," said Professor Dowdeswell.