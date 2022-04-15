Abercrombie & Kent Expands Portfolio of Luxury Expedition Cruises

For the 2023-2024 season, Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) is expanding its portfolio of luxury expedition sailings to all seven continents, including four new itineraries in Europe, Africa and across the South Pacific, according to a press release.

“More than ever before, travellers are looking for immersive experiences – whether alongside a marine biologist in the Arctic, an Aboriginal culture expert in Western Australia, or a former NASA Astronaut in the most remote regions of the Pacific,” said Bob Simpson, A&K VP of Expedition Cruising.

“Our expedition cruises are designed around engaging cultural exchanges, surprising wildlife encounters and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, led by the most accomplished scientists and native cultural experts from the communities we visit," he said.

A&K sails its expedition voyages on chartered ships from Ponant.

These one-of-a kind voyages explore regions off the beaten path under the leadership of the company's expedition team — experts who offer insight into a country’s culture, history, geology and wildlife. A&K’s product development and expedition teams work together to curate unique itineraries with a range of experiences that match guest interests and reveal different aspects of the region’s culture, history and landscape -- including active adventures.