Vancouver

Alexandra Olivari Appointed to Ponant Foundation Board

Alexandra Olivari

Ponant has appointed Alexandra Olivari, Director of Communications onto the Board of Directors of its Foundation.

Launched in 2018, the Ponant Foundation focuses its actions on protecting the oceans and polar regions and encouraging exchanges between peoples by supporting research, awareness and conservation projects.

Ponant's Director of Communications for 14 years, Olivari’s expertise and commitment will be essential in determining strategic orientations, approving projects and monitoring their progress alongside other Board members, according to a press release. 

“I am joining the Foundation’s Board of Directors determined to “create a link.” It is by ensuring that we share our orientations, by promoting communication, particularly internally, and by fully involving our employees and crews at sea in the Foundation’s projects that we create bridges; that we add that pinch of salt to our working lives. Even more importantly, we give them meaning,” Olivari said.

A graduate of the European Business School, she began her career at Clear Channel, changing from sales to marketing. She then moved to Ralph Lauren to coordinate its marketing operations in Europe, before joining the communications team at CMA CGM. With Ponant for the last 14 years, she set up and developed the Communications Department, and manages brand strategy and its deployment in France and abroad.

