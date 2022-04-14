PolarQuest Sets Sail Towards Svalbard

PolarQuest is back in action after a two year hiatus as the company is setting sail with the M/S Stockholm.

Last Saturday the 12-guest ship eft Gothenburg, Sweden under a clear blue sky with Captain Magnus Reteike at the helm with crew, guides and guests. The ship was heading to Bergen marking the company's restart.

"We feel relieved and grateful to get started after two long years of COVID-19 pandemic. Now we enjoy being able to do what we love the most – to offer five-star nature experiences in some of the world’s most remote and magnificent destinations. For PolarQuest and our travellers it will be an unforgettable reunion with Svalbard’s stunning nature," said Marie Lannborn Barker, Managing Director at PolarQuest.

This first trip to Bergen will be followed by 57 unique polar expeditions with four different ships along the Norwegian coast and in Svalbard before the season ends in November.