TUI Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With its entire fleet now back in service, TUI Cruises will offer a complete summer program in 2022.
Focusing on its core markets, the German brand will have almost all of its capacity Europe.
While most of its vessels are set to sail in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean also accounts for a significant part of the company’s deployment, according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.
A late summer program in North America is also in the plans, with itineraries to the U.S. East Coast, Canada and Bahamas.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:
Northern Europe
Mein Schiff 1
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Four to 11 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, North Cape, Baltic and Scandinavia
Sailing Season: May 17 to August 19
Mein Schiff 6
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,534 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Five to 12 nights
Itineraries: Baltic with visits to Poland, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, Latvia and more
Sailing Season: May 13 to September 9
Mein Schiff 4
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests
Built: 2015
Homeports: Kiel, Bremerhaven and Warnemunde (Germany)
Length: Three to 17 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, Svalbard, Iceland, North Cape, Western Europe and Baltic
Sailing Season: May 9 to October 15
Mein Schiff 3
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests
Built: 2014
Homeports: Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: Five to 14 nights
Itineraries: British Islands, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, North Cape and Western Europe
Sailing Season: April 24 to September 16
Mediterranean
Mein Schiff 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Nine to 12 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean, visiting Gibraltar, Spain, Italy, France, Malta and Portugal
Sailing Season: April 24 to October 2
Mein Schiff 5
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Heraklion (Greece); Trieste (Italy); La Valletta (Malta); and Antalya (Turkey)
Length: Three to ten nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands, Adriatic, Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land
Sailing Season: March 5 to October 26
Mein Schiff Herz
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850 guests
Built: 1997
Homeports: Heraklion (Greece); La Valletta (Malta); Palma de Mallorca and Malaga (Spain)
Length: Seven to nine nights
Itineraries: Holy Land, Western and Eastern Mediterranean, with visits to Greece, Italy, Spain, Malta, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel and more
Sailing Season: April 13 to October 28
U.S. East Coast
Mein Schiff 1
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: New York (United States)
Length: 11 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Canada, New England, Bahamas, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia
Sailing Season: September 8 to October 3