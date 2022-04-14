TUI Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With its entire fleet now back in service, TUI Cruises will offer a complete summer program in 2022.

Focusing on its core markets, the German brand will have almost all of its capacity Europe.

While most of its vessels are set to sail in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean also accounts for a significant part of the company’s deployment, according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

A late summer program in North America is also in the plans, with itineraries to the U.S. East Coast, Canada and Bahamas.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:

Northern Europe

Mein Schiff 1

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Four to 11 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, North Cape, Baltic and Scandinavia

Sailing Season: May 17 to August 19

Mein Schiff 6

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,534 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Five to 12 nights

Itineraries: Baltic with visits to Poland, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, Latvia and more

Sailing Season: May 13 to September 9

Mein Schiff 4

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests

Built: 2015

Homeports: Kiel, Bremerhaven and Warnemunde (Germany)

Length: Three to 17 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, Svalbard, Iceland, North Cape, Western Europe and Baltic

Sailing Season: May 9 to October 15

Mein Schiff 3

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests

Built: 2014

Homeports: Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: Five to 14 nights

Itineraries: British Islands, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, North Cape and Western Europe

Sailing Season: April 24 to September 16

Mediterranean

Mein Schiff 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Nine to 12 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean, visiting Gibraltar, Spain, Italy, France, Malta and Portugal

Sailing Season: April 24 to October 2

Mein Schiff 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Heraklion (Greece); Trieste (Italy); La Valletta (Malta); and Antalya (Turkey)

Length: Three to ten nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands, Adriatic, Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land

Sailing Season: March 5 to October 26

Mein Schiff Herz

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850 guests

Built: 1997

Homeports: Heraklion (Greece); La Valletta (Malta); Palma de Mallorca and Malaga (Spain)

Length: Seven to nine nights

Itineraries: Holy Land, Western and Eastern Mediterranean, with visits to Greece, Italy, Spain, Malta, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel and more

Sailing Season: April 13 to October 28

U.S. East Coast

Mein Schiff 1

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: New York (United States)

Length: 11 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Canada, New England, Bahamas, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia

Sailing Season: September 8 to October 3