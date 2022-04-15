Vancouver

Lindblad Announces Special Offers for National Geographic Islander ll

National Geographic Islander II

Lindblad Expeditions has announced a special introductory free air offer to celebrate the launch of the newest member of their fleet, the National Geographic Islander II.

The 48-guest National Geographic Islander II will start operations in August, having most recently sailed as the Crystal Esprit. The ship is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. 

Guests will receive complimentary  rountrip airfare service between Miami and the Galápagos on all new 2023 departure bookings made through May 31, 2022.

According to a statement, this free flight offer includes internal flights between mainland Ecuador and to Galápagos and, for applicable itineraries, flights to/from Lima and Cusco, Peru and is only valid for new bookings and subject to availability.

In addition, guests traveling from what the company said were popular home cities will get special flight rates of between $249 and $349, and business class upgrades starting at $750

The National Geographic Islander II will sail the Galapagos Islands throughout the year and offers a guest experience with a 1:1 guest-crew ratio, the company said.

Guests will have the opportunity to choose between two itineraries on the National Geographic Islander ll, the seven-day Wild Galápagos Escape and 10-day Wild Galápagos & Peru Escape.

