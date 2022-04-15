Seabourn Unveils New South Pacific and Asia Itineraries in 2023 and 2024

Rolling out new 2023 and 2024 itineraries in Arabia and India, Asia, South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Seabourn is adding an extensive array of exotic voyages and experiences aboard the Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Odyssey to its repertoire.

“The region stretching from Arabia and India to Australia and New Zealand is a wonder filled with beautiful natural beauty and ancient cultures, and we are thrilled to take our guests to these exotic destinations,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz.

“These voyages will offer guests the opportunity to explore beautiful places and cultures and experience special ‘Seabourn Moments’ that will make their journeys powerful and restorative.”

Journeys on the Seabourn Encore will focus on Arabia and India in November and December 2023 and then again in March and April 2024 with 16 to 18 day sailings.

Destinations include Dubai, Athens, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Egypt, Cochin, Ashdod, Mumbai, and Oman.

Highlights of these voyages include Luxor, Petra, the Suez Canal, the Western Wall and Thebes.

The “Beauty of Asia’ sailings on the Encore range from 14 to 32 days from December 2023 to March 2024, visiting Singapore, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, Port Klang, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok (Laem Chabang). Excursions include the Batu Caves of Malaysia, the Marble Mountains, China Beach and Halong Bay (Hanoi) in Vietnam, and overnights in Laem Chabang (Bangkok) and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Seaborn Odyssey will follow a different route in the Pacific Ocean with a single 3- day voyage from Los Angeles to Auckland in October 2023 where passengers will experience four volcanic Hawaiian Islands, cross the International Date Line thrice. Stops include Bora Bora, Tahiti, Raiatea in French Polynesia, two days in Cook Islands, Tonga, and Russell (Bay of islands), New Zealand.

Between November 2023 and February 2024, the Seabourn Odyssey will offer a series of 15-day voyages between Auckland and Sydney as well as a single 15-day voyage sailing roundtrip from Sydney. Destinations include Christchurch, Fiordland National Park, Milford sound, Melbourne, Sydney, Port Lincoln and Disaster Bay.