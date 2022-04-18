Cruise Ship Scorecard Wins Coast Guard Award

The innovative Cruise Ship Scorecard system developed by The Cruise Ship National Center of Excellence (CSNCOE) has won an award from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officially known as the Cruise Ship Scorecard Prevention Measurement Tool (learn more here), the system was developed by CSNCOE as an application that helps examiners measure noncompliance and the risk mitigation that comes with resolving deficiencies.

The Coast Guard will recognize the system during its Innovation Awards ceremony scheduled for June.

"This year's award recipients found ingenious solutions that boosted the safety and efficiency of maritime operations, streamlined assistance to Coast Guard families displaced by Hurricane Ida, and leveraged artificial intelligence to match members with mentors who could advise and help them advance in their careers," the Coast Guard said, in a statement.

The Cruise Ship Scorecard app, which is preloaded on a Surface Pro Tablet, has been found to greatly enhance the Passenger Vessel Exam process, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard recognized the CSNCOE as well: including Cmdr. Jason Kling, Brad Schoenwald, Christine Mahoney, Sam Cheung, Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Gibson, Lt. Cmdr. Theresa Bigay, Lt. Kimberly Glore, Daniel Brehm, Scott Elphison, James Garzon and Eric Jesionowski.