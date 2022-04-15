Goop And Celebrity Ready to Sail on Beyond

Lifestyle brand goop and Celebrity Cruises are setting sail this fall on an exclusive retreat at sea on the new Celebrity Beyond.

The partnership between the companies, which started in early 2021, will now expand further with the collections of goop at Sea.

With a series of transformative experiences led by goop's wellness practitioners and an appearance by Goop founder and CEO, and Celebrity's well-being advisor, Gwyneth Paltrow herself, will be held on the Celebrity Beyond.

The cruise will begin on September 24, 2022 sailing from Barcelona.

"goop is the perfect partner for us to collaborate with to capture this therapeutic essence of the ocean in a really relevant and meaningful way for our target audience," said Michael Scheiner, Celebrity Cruises' Chief Marketing Officer.

"Nowhere is more rejuvenating than the open sea, and Celebrity Beyond has been designed by a dream team of contemporary, inspiring icons to give guests endless opportunities to disconnect from the world – while they simultaneously reconnect with the world around them," added Scheiner.

In the Goop at Sea sailing; there will be a live interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, sessions focused on developing the mind, body and spirit, and special experiences that include tastings, product trials, massages.

In addition, goop's VP of content, Kiki Koroshetz, will continue her role in Celebrity's Women in Wellness program, which brings together the expertise of some of the most respected female leaders in the healthcare industry.

"Our partnership with Celebrity Cruises has been focused on the intersection of exploration and wellness. We've been fortunate to bring some brilliant experts and teachers onboard, literally, and this new adventure—a mix of discovery and restoration—will be a wholly unique experience," added Koroshetz.