Celestyal Announces New Culinary Partnership with Diane Kochilas

Celestyal Cruises has announced the introduction of a new, signature Greek menu and dining experience onboard sailings starting this month.

Celestyal has developed the culinary experience in collaboration with Diane Kochilas, one of the world’s foremost experts on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, according to a press release.

She is the host, creator and co-producer of My Greek Table, the highly acclaimed cooking and travel show that airs nationally on television in both the U.S. and Australia; Celestyal is a sponsor of the series, set to launch season four this fall.

Kochilas is also the author of more than 18 cookbooks on Greek-Mediterranean Cuisine, consulting chef and cooking school owner. A Greek American, Kochilas grew up spending summers on her father’s native island of Ikaria, a Blue Zone, renowned for the longevity of its inhabitants, where today she runs the Glorious Greek Kitchen Cooking School.

The premium, “My Greek Table Six-Course Tasting Menu,” which features local and regional ingredients from many of the islands Celestyal visits, will be offered for a supplemental charge to guests opting to dine in Celestyal’s specialty restaurant.

A daily signature dish created by Kochilas will also be featured as part of the main dining room included offering.

The dishes are all centered around the healthy Mediterranean Diet, with many being plant-forward or vegetarian, gluten-free and/or vegan option available, the company said.

The Tasting Menu starts with homemade dips (accompanied by freshly baked Pita and sesame-encrusted Simit bread) including Syros Maintanosalata (made with pesto, capers and herbs), Roasted Tomato Kopanisti and Smoked Eggplant Caviar.

This will be followed by a first course featuring Cretan Octopus Carpaccio and a second course of Aegean Fisherman’s Saffron Avgolemono Soup.

The third course is an Aegean Lobster Escallop boiled or grilled and served with ouzo-scented golden rice and a side of Kalamata olive mayonnaise with Greek yogurt.

This will be followed by an intermezzo course of Pappardelle of Zucchini with marinated tomatoes, mint and toasted pine nuts. The fourth, main course features a Kalogeros Terrine with sliced beef loin, sheep’s milk cheese and tomatoes served with Naxos oven-fried potatoes. A fifth course will follow with an arugula, red onion, grilled Manouri and Pasteli crumble salad. The special Tasting Menu concludes with a choice of a Greek Village Cheese Platter or a Floating Greek Island in a Wine-Dark Sea along with a Greek digestive and spoon sweet. All courses in the Tasting Menu are paired with local Greek wines sourced from the destinations that Celestyal visits.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Diane that started in 2019 with our sponsorship of season three of My Greek Table into this dynamic culinary collaboration, which places additional emphasis on Celestyal’s Greek roots through our cuisine experiences,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer. “As more and more Americans and worldly travelers are seeking healthier food options, we are delighted to have joined forces with such a well-loved and admired Greek culinary icon as Diane to provide our guests with authentic onboard experiences that no other line sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean can offer.”

“As the Mediterranean diet continues to gain popularity and more Americans are discovering the variety of Greek cuisine beyond the classic Greek street food, I am so excited to bring my love of Greek cuisine, its products, regional flavors and health-giving qualities on board Celestyal. Greece is an amazing gastronomy destination, with delicious adventures in every port of call. The interest we both have in sharing the love for the culture and food of Greece made my partnership with Celestyal a no-brainer," said Kochilas.